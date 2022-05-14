Overview

Dr. Mouin Jaber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Jaber works at Northside Medical Clinic in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.