Overview

Dr. Mouhanad Freih, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Freih works at Cardiovascular Interventional Associates in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.