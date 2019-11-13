Overview

Dr. Mouhammed Joumaa, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They completed their residency with St John Hospital And Med Center



Dr. Joumaa works at Cardiology Associates of Michigan, PC in Shelby Township, MI with other offices in East China, MI and Roseville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.