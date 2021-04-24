Dr. Mouhamad Bazzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mouhamad Bazzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mouhamad Bazzi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from First Leningrad Med Inst and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Progressive Oncology Hematology Center2405 Whittier Dr Unit 100, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 682-2988
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was attentive. Checked on me way past normal hours. He listened to me Came up with a plan for my surgery. I thought he was amazing
About Dr. Mouhamad Bazzi, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- First Leningrad Med Inst
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bazzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bazzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazzi has seen patients for Anemia, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Hypercoagulable State, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.