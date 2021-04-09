Overview

Dr. Mouhamad Al-Sabbagh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Al-Sabbagh works at Mouhamad R Al-Sabbagh MD in Cleveland, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.