Dr. Mouen Khashab, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Mouen Khashab, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Dr. Khashab works at The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Main Entrance) in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Achalasia, Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Children's Center
    1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 287-1960
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Johns Hopkins Surgery Center Series
    10803 Falls Rd Ste 3100, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 616-7650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Howard County General Hospital
  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achalasia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 31, 2019
    Dr. Mouen Khashab, Director of Therapeutic Endoscopy, is an excellent doctor and an absolute professional. Dr. Mouen came highly recommended from the Head of the Gastroenterology and Hepatology Department at Johns Hopkins. He stood tall and even better than everything we have been told about him by other doctors. My son had a health scare. This is my down to earth honest opinion about Dr. Mouen. Dr. Mouen is extremely caring, loving, and compassionate. He does NOT rush his patients. He listens to you and your health complaints and concerns very carefully. He really spends more than adequate time with patients without rushing you. After the procedure, he sent me emails and also personally called me to make sure my son was perfectly OK. I can personally vouch that Dr. Mouen absolutely cares and is a well trained compassionate physician under the Johns Hopkins medical system. Any day at any time, I will trust mine and my family’s lives in the blessed hands of Dr. Mouen. Thanks.
    Alex — Oct 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mouen Khashab, MD
    About Dr. Mouen Khashab, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1679668909
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khashab has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khashab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khashab has seen patients for Achalasia, Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khashab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Khashab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khashab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khashab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khashab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

