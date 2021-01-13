Overview

Dr. Mouchir Harb, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Harb works at Las Vegas Neuroscience and Pain Management Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.