Dr. Ahmad Sbei, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.5 (24)
Dr. Ahmad Sbei, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Flint, MI. 

Dr. Sbei works at Flint Neurological Center in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Seizure Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Flint Neurological Centre PC
    5082 VILLA LINDE PKWY, Flint, MI 48532 (810) 720-1335
    Select Specialty Hospital-flint
    401 S Ballenger Hwy, Flint, MI 48532 (810) 342-2000

  Mclaren Flint

Vertigo
Seizure Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Vertigo
Seizure Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Priority Health

    Sep 25, 2022
    I met Dr Sbei in 2016 while in the hospital. Doctors said my recovery was a miracle. He has been my doctor ever since. He's impressive. Always listening, concerned, respectful and kind. I found him to be the same with other patients that I have been around. If he seems to be Stern - he is not - he's putting all he has into figuring out how to help you the best. I have not been asked to give a review nor have I excepted funds for it. I say this because some professionals are purchasing reviews for higher ratings. Give him a chance to care for you. I don't think you'll be disappointed.
    V L Cooper — Sep 25, 2022
    Clinical Neurophysiology
    English
    1679910608
    Dr. Sbei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sbei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sbei works at Flint Neurological Center in Flint, MI.

    Dr. Sbei has seen patients for Vertigo, Seizure Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sbei. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sbei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sbei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

