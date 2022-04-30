See All General Dentists in Cleveland, OH
Prosthodontics
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mouawia Ghiba, DDS is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Ghiba works at Ridge Road Family Dentistry in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ridge Road Family Dentistry
    5752 Ridge Rd Ste 7, Cleveland, OH 44129

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Grinding of Teeth
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Tooth Abrasion
Grinding of Teeth
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Tooth Abrasion

Grinding of Teeth
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Tooth Abrasion
Tooth Abscess
Tooth Attrition
Tooth Decay
Tooth Demineralization
Tooth Loss
Toothache
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 30, 2022
    Dr. Ghiba cleaned up a mess left in my mouth when I foolishly went to a place famous for affordable dentures and implants. Thank heaven I found him! He spent a whole afternoon cleaning out the cheap bone grafts left by the other dentist, and didn't finish until he had all eight implants seated the way he wanted them. He looks at your mouth as his canvas and the results you leave with are his signature. I will return in about three months to have my new full upper and lower implants installed, after everything heals up nicely. I have infinite confidence that I'm going to end up with the results I'd hoped for when I started this project, and I'll owe it all to Dr. Ghiba Take my advice, skip anyplace who's claim to fame is cheap, and go with quality - at a price that is absolutely worth a few extra dollars. You have to live with the results for the rest of your life.
    Sam O. — Apr 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mouawia Ghiba, DDS

    • Prosthodontics
    • English, Arabic
    • 1932184199
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    • Boston University / Goldman School of Dental Medicine
