Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mottsin Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mottsin Thomas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 320 Pine Ave Ste 1030, Long Beach, CA 90802 Directions (310) 360-7200
-
2
Providence Community Services1500 Rosecrans Ave Ste 500, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 360-7200
- 3 1590 Rosecrans Ave Ste D, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 360-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr. Thomas. I never felt rushed, and he did listen attentively to everything I said. I have struggled with depression for some years, and felt that my current meds were no longer effective, which scared me. Dr. Thomas’s manner was patient and kind. He gave me a more specific diagnosis than just “depression” and explained why what he prescribed was appropriate. He made sure I understood everything before we concluded our telehealth meeting. I’m very grateful to have met Dr. Thomas.
About Dr. Mottsin Thomas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1376885293
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.