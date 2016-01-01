Dr. Moti Tiku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moti Tiku, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moti Tiku, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Govt Med Coll Srinagar.
Dr. Tiku works at
Locations
Center For Arthritis & Rheumatism, LLC3840 Park Ave Ste 102, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 331-1053Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Moti Tiku, MD
- Rheumatology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1780758763
Education & Certifications
- Govt Med Coll Srinagar
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tiku has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiku accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiku speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiku. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiku.
