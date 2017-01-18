Dr. Motaz Moussa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moussa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Motaz Moussa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Motaz Moussa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Belpre Medical Campus807 Farson St Ste 204, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Cardiology400 Matthew St Ste 302, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moussa was very kind and direct when dealing with our questions about my father. He took the time to listen to our questions and concerns and was "down to earth" and considerate. I am very grateful.
About Dr. Motaz Moussa, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1306178256
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
