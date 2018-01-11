Dr. Motaz Al-Hafnawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Hafnawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Motaz Al-Hafnawi, MD
Dr. Motaz Al-Hafnawi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Lpg Gastroenterology - Healthpark Commons16410 Healthpark Commons Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-6202
Lee Memorial Health System2776 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 343-6202
- 3 2147 PO Box, Fort Myers, FL 33902 Directions (239) 343-6202
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Got me taken care of after I had the run around in town, Thank you GOD BLESS you
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Al-Hafnawi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Hafnawi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Hafnawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Hafnawi has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Hafnawi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Hafnawi speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Hafnawi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Hafnawi.
