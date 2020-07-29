Dr. Mostafa Rezk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rezk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mostafa Rezk, DO
Overview
Dr. Mostafa Rezk, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burgaw, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.
Dr. Rezk works at
Locations
-
1
Burgaw Medical Center311 S McNeil St, Burgaw, NC 28425 Directions (910) 507-1604
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rezk?
Long time patient. Great doctor. Very thorough, Caring, Good Listener, Gives a 110%!
About Dr. Mostafa Rezk, DO
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1316238173
Education & Certifications
- NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Family Practice and Family Practice/OMT
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rezk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rezk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rezk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rezk works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rezk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rezk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rezk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rezk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.