Dr. Mostafa Rezk, DO

Family Medicine
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mostafa Rezk, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burgaw, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.

Dr. Rezk works at Burgaw Medical Center in Burgaw, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Burgaw Medical Center
    311 S McNeil St, Burgaw, NC 28425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-1604

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Arthritis
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Arthritis
Chronic Neck Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
    Jul 29, 2020
    Long time patient. Great doctor. Very thorough, Caring, Good Listener, Gives a 110%!
    Lynda Barrett — Jul 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mostafa Rezk, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1316238173
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
    • NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    • Family Practice and Family Practice/OMT
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
    • Novant Health Pender Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mostafa Rezk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rezk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rezk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rezk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rezk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rezk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rezk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rezk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

