Overview

Dr. Mostafa Mazen, MB BCH is an Optometrist in Virginia, MN. 

Dr. Mazen works at Virginia Clinic in Virginia, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Mostafa Mazen, MB BCH

    • Optometry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1497284731
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Virginia

