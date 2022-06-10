Dr. Mostafa Hammoudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammoudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mostafa Hammoudi, MD
Dr. Mostafa Hammoudi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Buenaventura Medical Clinic120 N ASHWOOD AVE, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 658-5800
Community Memorial Hospital147 N Brent St, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 658-5800
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I don’t know what other patients of his said about him but I like him. He took the time to listen to my issues and recommended path forward to help me.
About Dr. Mostafa Hammoudi, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
Dr. Hammoudi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammoudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammoudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammoudi has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, Concussion and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammoudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hammoudi speaks Arabic.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammoudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammoudi.
