Dr. Mostafa Amr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mostafa Amr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from 1979 - Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Central Kentucky Kidney Care - Frankfort1038 Burlington Ln Ste B, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 306-9362
Central Kentucky Kidney Care - Lexington1451 Harrodsburg Rd Ste D304, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 251-8053
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amr takes time to explain what is going on with you. I have been seeing him and his assistant for years. I love the care they take of me.
About Dr. Mostafa Amr, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- 1994 - North East Ohio University
- 1992 - North East Ohio University
- 1979 - Ain Shams University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amr has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amr speaks Arabic and French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Amr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.