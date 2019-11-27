Overview

Dr. Mostafa Amr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from 1979 - Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Amr works at Central Kentucky Kidney Care - Frankfort in Frankfort, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.