Dr. Mossaab Shuraih, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Shuraih works at Cardiology Associates in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.