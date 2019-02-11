Overview

Dr. Moss Fenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Animas Surgical Hospital and Mercy Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fenberg works at Southwest Retina Research Center in Durango, CO with other offices in Farmington, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Telangiectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.