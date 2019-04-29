Overview

Dr. Moshe Zutler, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University Fienberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Zutler works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Southington, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.