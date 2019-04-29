Dr. Moshe Zutler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zutler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moshe Zutler, MD
Overview
Dr. Moshe Zutler, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University Fienberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group462 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 827-2710
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group462 Queen St # 203, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 827-2710
New Britain General Hospital100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 224-5193
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Zutler attentive and professional. This was my first visit and the experience was positive. I saw him in CT; so I don't know why Healthgrades still shows him in California.
About Dr. Moshe Zutler, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University-Sleep Medicine|University Of California-Pulmonary
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Beth Israel Deaconess|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University Fienberg School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
