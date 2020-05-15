Dr. Moshe Shike, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moshe Shike, MD
Overview
Dr. Moshe Shike, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Locations
Memorial Sloan-kettering Cancer Center1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 639-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly competent and caring. Very responsive and patient with questions. Would recommend with the greatest confidence.
About Dr. Moshe Shike, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1073584942
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Shike has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shike accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shike has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shike on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shike. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shike.
