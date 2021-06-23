Dr. Moshe Peress, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moshe Peress, MD
Dr. Moshe Peress, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Boca Fertility875 Meadows Rd Ste 334, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 368-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
This doctor is great. They know their stuff. Support staff is fantastic and Jenny was always available. I got pregnant using assisted techniques in my first attempt.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, Hebrew, Italian and Spanish
- 1144644634
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Peress has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peress accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peress speaks Arabic, French, Hebrew, Italian and Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Peress. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peress.
