Dr. Moshe Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Moshe Levy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with University Health Center of Pittsburgh
Dr. Levy works at
Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center3410 Worth St Ste 730, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 370-1000
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?
I have been in many doctor offices as this is my third cancer. No place has ever operated with the degree of efficiency as Dr. Levy office. Not only are they always promptly onetime over the years but it is always with a smiling staff, especially Aimee H. Dr. is informative and plain spoken in words this layman can understand. EXCELLENT!
- Hematology
- English, Hebrew
- 1518059807
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy speaks Hebrew.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.