Dr. Moshe Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moshe Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moshe Levy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Levy works at
Locations
-
1
Sardana Belkin LLC831 Tennent Rd, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 536-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?
We have been going to Dr. Levy since our daughter was first born. He has literally held our hand as first time parents and has helped us through colic, acid reflux, poor weight gains, multiple eye infections, ear infections, stomach viruses and plain old first time parent hypochondria syndrome. He is a caring, dedicated doctor who will take the time needed and more with your family. I highly recommend him to anyone looking for a pediatrician
About Dr. Moshe Levy, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1205860889
Education & Certifications
- Schneider Chldns Hosp/LI Jewish Med Ctr
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.