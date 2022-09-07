Dr. Moshe Kedan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kedan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moshe Kedan, MD
Overview
Dr. Moshe Kedan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Moshe Kedan MD PA611 Druid Rd E Ste 306, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 441-3761
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kedan came highly recommended and I am so happy I switched to him several years ago. He is the most thorough MD I have ever had. I read the reviews here, people complaining about unnecessary testing etc. People need to understand that the way Dr. Kedan cares for his patients is he likes to see them every six months. He alternates different tests twice a year and he uses those tests to analyze a person's health status, to find issues that need attention, to catch problems early that could grow into big, out of control problems later. He recommends supplements based on blood work as needed, and monitors changes over time. He may recommend surgery or further tests as needed. Twice a year you do two appointments, the first one is for ultra sounds, X-rays (if needed), lung capacity testing (all conveniently arranged in-house) and getting a blood test prescription. The second one, typically a week later is for EKG and meeting with the doctor one on one to go over all test results. He has
About Dr. Moshe Kedan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1831187640
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kedan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kedan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kedan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kedan speaks Hebrew.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kedan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kedan.
