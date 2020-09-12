Overview

Dr. Moshe Faynsod, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Faynsod works at City of Hope South Bay in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.