Overview

Dr. Moshe Ephrat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.