Dr. Moshe Ephrat, MD
Overview
Dr. Moshe Ephrat, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Manhasset333 E Shore Rd Ste 102, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 466-5100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful! A clean, modern facility with a wonderful staff. I was quite impressed.
About Dr. Moshe Ephrat, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1134109879
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State (LSU) Medical Center - Shreveport
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center NEW HYDE PARK LAKE SUCCESS
- Albert Einstein
- Rutgers University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
