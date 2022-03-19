Overview

Dr. Moses Shieh, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Gulf Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Shieh works at Surgical Healing Arts Center in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.