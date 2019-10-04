Dr. Moses Rajasingh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajasingh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moses Rajasingh, MD
Overview
Dr. Moses Rajasingh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Rajasingh works at
Locations
UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology500 Cadmus Ln Ste 207, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-5571
UM Shore Medical Group - Cardiology at Chestertown126 Philosophers Ter Ste 103, Chestertown, MD 21620 Directions (410) 810-5670
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The most thorough doctor I have ever been to. My health is of utmost priority to him.
About Dr. Moses Rajasingh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1801808266
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Umms
- Cook Co Hosp|Dist Genl Hosp|Halifax Genl Hosp
- Christian Mc Hosp
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajasingh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajasingh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajasingh speaks Tamil.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajasingh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajasingh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajasingh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajasingh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.