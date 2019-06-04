Overview

Dr. Moses Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Orange County Urology in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.