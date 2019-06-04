Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moses Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Moses Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Orange County Urology Associates25200 La Paz Rd Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 365-8000
Orange County Urology Associates Inc. A Medical Group16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 855-1101
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Knowledgeable, straight forward. Very open.
