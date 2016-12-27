Dr. Moses Fallas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fallas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moses Fallas, MD
Overview
Dr. Moses Fallas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Mission Community Hospital.
Dr. Fallas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brendan J Carroll MD Inc9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 304, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (424) 308-0979
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Mission Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fallas?
Thank you for taking such great care of my "Baby Girl" , The day after Christmas She had the worst pain in her stomach ever. We took her to EXER urgent care at noon for a blood test, They recommended emergency CAT scan, which she had 2:30. We called Dr Fallas who told us to go to Cedars. He met us there at 4:30, she had surgery at 5:30 and she woke up in recovery at 7:30. He made my wife , my daughter and I completely at ease. He was very professional and caring.
About Dr. Moses Fallas, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1043224629
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fallas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fallas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fallas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fallas works at
Dr. Fallas has seen patients for Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fallas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.