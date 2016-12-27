Overview

Dr. Moses Fallas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Mission Community Hospital.



Dr. Fallas works at Hernia Center of Southern California in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.