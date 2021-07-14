Dr. Moses Albert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Moses Albert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Moses Albert, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3025 Hamaker Ct, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 267-2968
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Capital
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Albert?
The most knowledgeable dermatologist I’ve ever met??OUTSTANDING ????
About Dr. Moses Albert, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1740359017
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center|George Washington University Medical Center
- George Washington University Medical Center
- Washington University St Louis
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albert has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Albert speaks French and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Albert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.