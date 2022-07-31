Overview

Dr. Morvarid Rezaie, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Texas Health Science Center-Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Rezaie works at Texas Back Institute - Fort Worth in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.