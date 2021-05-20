Dr. Morton Teich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morton Teich, MD
Overview
Dr. Morton Teich, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Teich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Morton M Teich MD PC930 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 988-1821
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teich?
Dr Teich is an excellent doctor. He has been my allergist for 30 years. Under his care my quality of life has increased exponentially as I have learned how to manage my allergies.
About Dr. Morton Teich, MD
- Pediatrics
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1740347202
Education & Certifications
- DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teich works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Teich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.