Dr. Morton Rennert, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Dr. Rennert works at DDS Group in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DDS Group
    42 Broadway Ste 1515, New York, NY 10004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (332) 240-6648
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Abscess
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Abscess
Cavity
Chipped Tooth

Abscess
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Cavity
  View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings
Dental Bonding
Dental Bridge
Dental Crown
Dental Disorders
Dental Inlays
Dental Onlay
Denture Repair
Gingivitis
Grinding of Teeth
Gum Disease
Infectious Diseases
Lower Dentures
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment
Porcelain Veneers
Restoration of Dental Implants
Root Canal
Root Planing
Teeth Extraction
Teeth Scaling
Teeth Whitening
Tooth Abrasion
Tooth Abscess
Tooth Attrition
Tooth Avulsion
Tooth Decay
Tooth Demineralization
Tooth Discoloration
Tooth Loss
Toothache
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning
Upper Dentures
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    • Dentistry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1790834349
