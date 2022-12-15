See All Oncologists in San Antonio, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Morton Kahlenberg, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Morton Kahlenberg, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mcgill University Quebec and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Kahlenberg works at Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgical Institute of Texas in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Schertz, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Oncology Associates of South Texas
    502 Madison Oak Dr Ste 140, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 946-1400
  2. 2
    Surgical Oncology Associates of South Texas
    8715 Village Dr Ste 620, San Antonio, TX 78217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 946-1400
  3. 3
    Surgical Oncology Associates of South Texas
    16977 Interstate 35 N Ste 280, Schertz, TX 78154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 946-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 15, 2022
    This was my second visit with Dr. Kahlenberg. He is a very likable person. Very straightforward in my options. Would recommend Dr. Kahlenberg to anyone needing his skills..
    FJK — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Morton Kahlenberg, MD

    Surgical Oncology
    32 years of experience
    • 32 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1649387713
    • 1649387713
    Education & Certifications

    Roswell Pk Cancer Institute
    Internship
    University NC
    Medical Education
    Mcgill University Quebec
    Medical Education

