Dr. Morton Kahlenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Morton Kahlenberg, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mcgill University Quebec and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates of South Texas502 Madison Oak Dr Ste 140, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 946-1400
Surgical Oncology Associates of South Texas8715 Village Dr Ste 620, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 946-1400
Surgical Oncology Associates of South Texas16977 Interstate 35 N Ste 280, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 946-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was my second visit with Dr. Kahlenberg. He is a very likable person. Very straightforward in my options. Would recommend Dr. Kahlenberg to anyone needing his skills..
About Dr. Morton Kahlenberg, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Pk Cancer Institute
- University NC
- Mcgill University Quebec
Dr. Kahlenberg has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahlenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
