Dr. Morton Kahan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Kahan works at Newton Wellesley Surgeons Inc. in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Lipomas and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.