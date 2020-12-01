Overview

Dr. Morton Goldfarb, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Goldfarb works at ENT Associates Of Alabama PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.