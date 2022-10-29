See All Cardiologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Morteza Tavakol, MD

Cardiology
5 (15)
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Morteza Tavakol, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Tavakol works at Palm Beach Cardiology Center in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Care
    Allergy & Asthma Care
3365 Burns Rd Ste 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Hypertension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
    Oct 29, 2022
    Dr Tavakol recommended an echocardiogram the day after meeting me for the first time. It was done at the end of the following day, quickly analyzed by him and I was into the hospital at 6:30 the next morning for a coronary angioplasty with a stent. I wanted to take the weekend to think about everything and he said I may not make it through the weekend. That alone made me think twice about my reluctance. My BP went from 192/90 to 133/72 in four days and I am breathing significantly better………all because of of the care and attention shown by Dr Tavakol. His professional care and attention to detail likely saved my life. I'm 76 years young and have so much to live for.
    Alex — Oct 29, 2022
    About Dr. Morteza Tavakol, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1043476807
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    New York Methodist Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tavakol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tavakol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Tavakol works at Palm Beach Cardiology Center in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

    Dr. Tavakol has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavakol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tavakol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tavakol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

