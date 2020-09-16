Dr. Morteza Shahmir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahmir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morteza Shahmir, MD
Overview
Dr. Morteza Shahmir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.
Locations
Morteza Shahmir1211 Woodhurst St, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 782-7373
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good, he is very good at explaining medical terms with you!
About Dr. Morteza Shahmir, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahmir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahmir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahmir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahmir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahmir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahmir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahmir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.