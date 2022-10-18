Dr. Nadjafi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morteza Nadjafi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Morteza Nadjafi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Riverside Medical Center.
Locations
APG Behavioral- Rhonda Morales, LMHC736 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 423-7149
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
A history of doctors and he is like my relationship with a doctor I had as a young man, and I like the staff too. Patient is the responsibility and I find a better life with each session. I owe it to him for medication and guidance to get a better me. Thank you and lots of years staying happier!
About Dr. Morteza Nadjafi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1912954660
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
