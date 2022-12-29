Dr. Morteza Meftah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meftah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morteza Meftah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Orthopedic Hospital Ambulatory324 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 598-6321
Health and Wellness199 Mount Eden Pkwy, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 518-5814
- 3 301 E 17th St Ste 1402, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 263-7300
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Meftah?
Dr. Meftah's demeanor from the onset was extremely personable and delightful. I brought my family and close friend to my initial pre-op appt as this was my first surgery ever. Dr. M took the time to explain everything in detail and asked each and every one of us if we had any questions for him. He was very responsive whenever I messaged with questions via the MyChart app. On the day of surgery, he was very calm and I felt I was in excellent hands. My bilateral total hip replacement surgery was a huge success and I am extremely grateful to be moving around again, pain-free! Thanks to you, Dr. M!
- Methodist Hospital, Houston TX,
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences
