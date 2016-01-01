Dr. Morse Upshaw, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morse Upshaw, DPM
Overview
Dr. Morse Upshaw, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PHYSICAL ARTS.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 301 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 207, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 405-1031
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Morse Upshaw, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1871523548
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PHYSICAL ARTS
Frequently Asked Questions
