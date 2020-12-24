Dr. Morry Olenick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olenick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morry Olenick, MD
Overview
Dr. Morry Olenick, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Thornton, CO. They completed their fellowship with Louisiana State University Med Center|Louisiana State University Medical Center
Dr. Olenick works at
Locations
Health One Occupational Med9195 Grant St Ste 301, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (720) 764-6082
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Already have. In 2006 my left wrist developed a huge cyst. Doc Olenick told me the risks of not being able to feel because of the damage done. 2020 and my hand still has feeling and works just as good as my right hand! I love this guy! Amazing doc! I recommend him to everyone I know.
About Dr. Morry Olenick, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1265596308
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olenick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olenick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olenick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Olenick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olenick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olenick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olenick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.