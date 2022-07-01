See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Murfreesboro, TN
Dr. Morris Westmoreland, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.5 (21)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Morris Westmoreland, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Dr. Westmoreland works at Mid State Surgery, PLLC in Murfreesboro, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Murfreesboro Surgical Specialty
    1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 440, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 867-1940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 01, 2022
    Dr. Westmoreland was very friendly upon our first meeting. He was extremely thorough about the 2 surgery options that I could choose from, which included drawings of the procedures itself. I was touched by his soul, from which he spoke from.
    Anonymous — Jul 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Morris Westmoreland, MD
    About Dr. Morris Westmoreland, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265420988
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Tenn Intgrtd Surg Prgm
    Residency
    Internship
    • Methodist University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Westmoreland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Westmoreland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Westmoreland works at Mid State Surgery, PLLC in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Dr. Westmoreland’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Westmoreland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westmoreland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westmoreland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westmoreland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

