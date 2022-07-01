Overview

Dr. Morris Westmoreland, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.



Dr. Westmoreland works at Mid State Surgery, PLLC in Murfreesboro, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.