Dr. Morris Washington, MD

General Surgery
5 (41)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Morris Washington, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.

Dr. Washington works at East Cooper General Surgery in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Cooper Bariatric Surgery East Cooper Medical Group
    1280 Hospital Dr Unit 302, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 352-4154

  • East Cooper Medical Center

Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Sleeve Gastrectomy

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 21, 2022
    Staff is great.
    — Aug 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Morris Washington, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801970207
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morris Washington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Washington has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Washington works at East Cooper General Surgery in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Dr. Washington’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

