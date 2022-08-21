Overview

Dr. Morris Washington, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.



Dr. Washington works at East Cooper General Surgery in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.