Dr. Morris Traube, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care West Side355 W 52nd St Fl 6, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 754-2100
Nyu Langone Health - Geriatric Cardiology Program530 1st Ave Ste 9N, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-3095
- 3 208019 PO Box, New Haven, CT 06520 Directions (203) 785-6228
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr. Morris Traube is a highly experienced gastroenterologist and a wonderful physician. He prepares for each visit, reviews previous visit summaries and test results, covers patient concerns comprehensively and conducts each procedure with remarkable attention to all potential issues. He shares his findings and solutions with knowledge and compassion, reaching out to his NYU Langone colleagues as needed for additional treatment. He found a rare polyp in my duodenum and though he was going out of town the next day, called me on a Sunday night having already spoken to a colleague and confirmed an appointment for her to immediately address my care and treatment. His thoroughness saved my life and I recommend him highly to anyone who needs a gastroenterologist.
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Traube has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Traube accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Traube has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Traube has seen patients for Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm, Achalasia and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Traube on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Traube. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traube.
