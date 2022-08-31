Overview

Dr. Morris Traube, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Traube works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care West Side in New York, NY with other offices in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm, Achalasia and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.