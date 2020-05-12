Dr. Shochet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris Shochet, MD
Overview
Dr. Morris Shochet, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Shochet works at
Locations
UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Infectious Disease300 Hospital Dr Ste 227, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8085
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor ever. I know who when he is my doctor everything will be fine. He knows what he is doing. You could get a better Infectious Disease Doctor anywhere.
About Dr. Morris Shochet, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1376525956
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Harrisburg Hosp
- Harrisburg Hospital
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
