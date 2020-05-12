See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Morris Shochet, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Morris Shochet, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Dr. Shochet works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Infectious Disease in Glen Burnie, MD.

Locations

  1. 1
    UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Infectious Disease
    300 Hospital Dr Ste 227, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess

Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 12, 2020
The best doctor ever. I know who when he is my doctor everything will be fine. He knows what he is doing. You could get a better Infectious Disease Doctor anywhere.
Lori — May 12, 2020
Photo: Dr. Morris Shochet, MD
About Dr. Morris Shochet, MD

Specialties
  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1376525956
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
Residency
  • Harrisburg Hosp
Internship
  • Harrisburg Hospital
Medical Education
  • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shochet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shochet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shochet works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Infectious Disease in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Shochet’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shochet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shochet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shochet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shochet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

