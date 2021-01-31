Overview

Dr. Morris Seymour Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Seymour Jr works at TOC- The Orthopaedic Center in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL and Scottsboro, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.