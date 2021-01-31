Dr. Morris Seymour Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seymour Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Morris Seymour Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Morris Seymour Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
The Orthopaedic Center927 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-2728Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Huntsville Hospital101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-2728MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Madison Office - TOC8415 WANN DR, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 539-2728
Toc Scottsboro104 Liberty Ln, Scottsboro, AL 35769 Directions (256) 574-4448
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Highlands Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Seymour replaced 4 disc over 10 years ago and and I’m doing great. He is a great doctor that cares about his patients. I would not use any other Surgeon.
About Dr. Morris Seymour Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1366411027
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Orthopedic Surgery
